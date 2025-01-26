MFA congratulates Australia on national holiday

26 January 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Warm congratulations to Australia and its people on the #NationalDay of #Australia ! Happy Australia Day! 🇦🇿🇦🇺 @dfat pic.twitter.com/LYjFavlAoG

Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Australia on the occasion of the country's National Day, Azernews reports.

