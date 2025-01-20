French Ambassador Azerbaijan visits Alley of Martyrs [PHOTO]

20 January 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

"On this day of mourning, marking the 35th anniversary of the Black January tragedy, we, together with my European colleagues, mourn the victims of the January events of 1990," he noted.

Azernews reports that the diplomat has shared a post on her X social account writing the following:

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon visited the Alley of Martyrs on January 20 - National Day of Mourning.

