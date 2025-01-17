State Committee for Refugees and IDPs holds awareness-raising event [PHOTOS]

17 January 2025 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons continues awareness and information events related to the social protection of former internally displaced persons. In this regard, a meeting was held with citizens who will be relocated to the city of Jabrayil, Azernews reports.

The State Committee noted that a video clip was presented at the event about the social protection issues of internally displaced persons and the termination of the unified monthly allowance for those who return to their permanent place of residence after a period of three years.

It should be noted that in accordance with the Action Plan of the I State Program on the Great Return, the relevant departments of the State Committee, local representations, and Housing and Communal Services carry out regular informative meetings with internally displaced persons about the requirements of the legislation. Information booklets and brochures on social protection measures are prepared and presented to internally displaced persons, and video clips are made.