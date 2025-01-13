Iran supports '3+3' format for peace in South Caucasus
Security in the South Caucasus should be ensured by the regional countries without external interventions, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei as he said during a press conference held in Tehran today.
According to him, Iran's relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia are significant, and security in the South Caucasus is of great importance to Iran.
“Iran utilizes every potential to maintain and enhance security in this important region. The visit of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, to these two countries aims to strengthen dialogue between them.
Processes like the '3+3' format can help maintain peace and stability in the region, and Iran is ready to assist in continuing this process,” he said.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!