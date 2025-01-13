Iran supports '3+3' format for peace in South Caucasus

13 January 2025 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Security in the South Caucasus should be ensured by the regional countries without external interventions, Azernews reports, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei as he said during a press conference held in Tehran today.

According to him, Iran's relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia are significant, and security in the South Caucasus is of great importance to Iran.

“Iran utilizes every potential to maintain and enhance security in this important region. The visit of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, to these two countries aims to strengthen dialogue between them.

Processes like the '3+3' format can help maintain peace and stability in the region, and Iran is ready to assist in continuing this process,” he said.