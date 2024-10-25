President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Kazakhstan

25 October 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of October 25 – the Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan—Republic Day—and extend my best wishes.

Thanks to your resolute policies and reforms aimed at the comprehensive development of brotherly Kazakhstan, your country has achieved significant accomplishments and successes, gaining a high reputation in the international arena. With each visit to Kazakhstan, I take great pride in witnessing your country transformed into a flourishing and modern land.

It is gratifying that the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations and cooperation, strengthened by our peoples' shared historical and cultural roots and based on mutual trust and support, are expanding day by day and enriched with new content. Mutual high-level visits, regular contacts, numerous documents signed in various areas, and the joint projects we have implemented play an important role in the development of our multifaceted cooperation. In this regard, I would like to especially note your state visit to Azerbaijan this March.

Azerbaijan is interested in developing effective partnerships and realizing joint projects with brotherly Kazakhstan in the fields of economy, transportation and logistics, digitalization, infrastructure, energy, humanitarian issues, and other areas of mutual interest. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to expand Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, deepen our cooperation in all areas for the prosperity of our peoples and the well-being of our countries and region, and further strengthen our strategic partnership and alliance.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan everlasting peace, prosperity, and well-being.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 October 2024"

---

