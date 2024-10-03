Foundation stone was laid for the fifth residential complex in Zangilan city

3 October 2024 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the fifth residential complex in the city of Zangilan, Azernews reports.

The President was briefed on the project, which will be situated in the central part of the city in a medium-density, multi-functional zone. The complex is strategically located near a school, kindergarten, Zangilan Congress Center, and a city park.

The residential area spans 5 hectares and will feature buildings with 3, 4, 5, and 6 floors. A total of 334 apartments are planned for construction within the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev officially laid the foundation stone for the project.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz