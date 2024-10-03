Azerbaijan marks fourth anniversary of liberation of Sugovushan and Talish

3 October 2024 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Four years have passed since the liberation of the Sugovushan settlement and Talish village of the Tartar region from Armenian occupation.

On September 27, 2020, on the very first day of the counter-offensive operation launched by the Azerbaijani Army in response to the large-scale provocation by the Armenian armed forces along the former contact line, the "line of Ohanyan", which the enemy had strengthened for years and called "impenetrable", was destroyed, 6 of Jabrayl and Fuzuli districts, villages, heights in the direction of Aghdara and Murovdag were freed from occupation.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that on October 3, the Azerbaijan Army successfully continued the "Iron Fist" operation under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and liberated the strategically important villages of Madagiz and Talish from occupation on October 3. The President, who heralded this good news to Azerbaijanis through his Twitter (now X) account, also restored the historical name of Madagiz settlement and called it Sugovushan. Thus, in the early 1990s, the village of Sugovushan and the village of Talish, which were occupied by the Armenian armed forces, regained their freedom on the seventh day of the Patriotic War.

Sugovushan and Talish were areas of great strategic importance for the Azerbaijani Army. With the deoccupation of Sugovushan, very vital means of security came under the control of Azerbaijan. In the meantime, in these battles, the Armenian army lost a lot of manpower and equipment. Since the elevations in Suguvushan and Talish are very important from a strategic point of view, the liberation of these settlements gave the Azerbaijani Army the opportunity to control the surrounding areas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz