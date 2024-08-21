COP29 to feature global Daily Show for climate conference coverage

21 August 2024 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has announced a new global television program to broadcast daily updates during the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azernews reports.

The "Daily Show" will provide comprehensive summaries of conference activities, making vital information accessible to a worldwide audience.

Broadcasting live from a studio at Baku Stadium, the event's venue, the program will air through various television networks, online streaming platforms, and official COP29 channels. The show will feature interviews, expert analyses, and updates, offering viewers an in-depth look at the conference proceedings.

Mukhtar Babayev, the designated President of COP29, emphasized the importance of the program: "As the impacts of climate change become more pronounced globally, the need for clear and accessible information grows. Our goal is to present climate action in a more understandable and engaging format, addressing concerns about rising temperatures and potential solutions. This daily program is a key step toward achieving that objective."

The "Daily Show" will be produced by the British media company Hi Impact, renowned for its expertise in high-quality broadcasts. To maximize outreach, the COP29 Operating Company is exploring partnership opportunities for the project, with partner selection ongoing until the end of September. Final decisions on partnerships will be made by the COP29 Presidency and the UNFCCC. For further details and to apply as a project partner, visit the COP29 official website.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz