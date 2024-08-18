Azerbaijan's amphibious aircraft to start fighting fires in Turkiye

18 August 2024 08:42 (UTC+04:00)

The "BE-200ÇS" type amphibious aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) aviation unit, sent by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to help the brotherly country in the fight against the strong forest fires that occurred in Turkiye, has arrived in destination, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was reported that the plane that landed at the Adnan Menderes Airport in Izmir will start fighting fires as soon as possible.

