First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Zelym Kotsoiev's crowning Olympic champion [PHOTO/VIDEO]
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Zelym Kotsoiev’s Olympic victory, Azernews reports.
The post reads: “Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has won Azerbaijan's second gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I sincerely congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and many more achievements and victories!”
