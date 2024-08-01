First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Zelym Kotsoiev's crowning Olympic champion [PHOTO/VIDEO]

1 August 2024 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account celebrating Zelym Kotsoiev’s Olympic victory, Azernews reports.

The post reads: “Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has won Azerbaijan's second gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I sincerely congratulate our athlete and wish him strength, vitality, and many more achievements and victories!”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz