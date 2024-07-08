Documents for registration of candidacy for deputy to be submitted to DEC from this week

8 July 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

From this week on, the submission of election documents necessary for the registration of the candidate to the District Election Commission (DEC) will begin, Azernews reports, citing the Central Election Commission's "Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for conducting early elections to the National Assembly".

The document states that this process starts on July 13 and continues until August 2 at 18:00.

According to the Election Code, in order to register nominated candidates, a candidate or an authorised representative of a political party or a bloc of political parties must submit the following election documents to the relevant election commission no later than 50 and at least 30 days before the voting day:

1. signature sheets with voter signatures collected for the defence of the nominated candidate;

2. 2 copies of the protocol drawn up in the form determined by the Central Election Commission on the conclusion of the collection of voter signatures;

3. Notification of changes in the information provided about the candidate in accordance with Articles 53.3 and 54.8 of the Code;

4. information on the amount and sources of the candidate's income;

5. information about the property owned by the candidate based on the right of ownership;

6. preliminary financial report of the candidate (indicating information about the funds spent on organising the collection of voter signatures).

It should be noted that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the dissolution of the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and the appointment of early elections to the Milli Majlis . According to the decree, the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis was released and early elections were scheduled for September 1 .

