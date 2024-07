3 July 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

A ceremony to exchange the Shareholders' Agreement signed between "Azerbaijan Investment Holding" and "Samruk-Kazyna" National Wealth Fund" Joint Stock Company with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held in Astana, Azernews reports.

---

