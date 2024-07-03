President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of Belarus

3 July 2024 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your national holiday – the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus.

Based on strong bonds of friendship, trust and mutual support, our fraternal countries have established multifaceted relations of strategic partnership over the past decades. Your recent state visit to Azerbaijan, the negotiations held and the documents signed once again testified that the historically good traditions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus are successfully developing today, being enriched with a new content.

I am confident that our joint efforts will be directed towards the implementation of the prospective initiatives and projects, which promote the further development and strengthening of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus for the benefit of our friendly peoples and countries.

On this holiday, I wish you, dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich, robust health, happiness and success in your state activities, and the Republic of Belarus – well-being and prosperity.

Sincerely

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan"

---

