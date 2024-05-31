Next graduation of Azerbaijan's Army Improvement Course held [PHOTOS]

31 May 2024 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

On May 30, operational-tactical faculty held an event dedicated to the 67th graduation of Improvement Course at Staff Officers level, Azernews reports.

The events commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli emphasized the scientific essence of the improvement course, its importance in the process of Army development and noted the positive impact of such courses on improving combat readiness.

At the end, the graduating officers received certificates.

