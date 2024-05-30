Azerbaijan's Zangilan hosts III International Conference on Humanitarian Demining

30 May 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The 3rd International Conference on Humanitarian Demining on the topic “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines - Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future” has started its work in Zangilan, Azernews reports.

The event organizers are the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The conference is aimed at discussing ways to raise global awareness about Azerbaijan's mine problem, strengthening international partnerships in humanitarian demining, and mobilizing financial resources to reduce the impact of mine contamination and other explosive remnants of war on the environment.

The event is receiving significant attention from the international community.

The 3rd International Humanitarian Demining Conference is attended by over 300 delegates from 75 countries.

The participants include high-ranking officials from various countries, senior UN headquarters staff, representatives of reputable international organizations and demining centers from different countries, as well as officials from accredited diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan.

The conference began with an address to the international community by mine explosion victim Tamam Jafarova on behalf of the victims of mine incidents.

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Vahid Hajiyev, welcomed the participants and stated that the start of the conference in Zangilan holds great symbolic significance.

He pointed out that Aghali village in the Zangilan district is the first settlement to be restored and returned to former internally displaced persons.

Besides, Hajiyev mentioned that the large-scale work is being carried out thanks to the tireless efforts of sappers who ensure the safety of people and mitigate the impact of mines on the environment.

At the event, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, read an address from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the conference participants.

Hikmet Hajiyev thanked the conference participants who gathered to discuss the environmental impact of the mine problem faced by the world and wished success in the work of the conference.

In his opening speech, the Chairman of the Board of ANAMA, Vugar Suleymanov, emphasized the need to enhance international support for addressing the mine problem faced by Azerbaijan.

He highlighted that 10,285 square kilometers of territories liberated from occupation in Azerbaijan are considered contaminated to varying degrees by mines and unexploded ordnance.

Suleymanov informed about the serious contamination of fertile agricultural and farming lands with mines and other explosive remnants of war.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) of the UNDP, Ivana Živković, stressed in her speech the importance of integrating demining with environmental restoration and national development programs.

She said that her mission to reduce the impact of mines on the environment involves not only addressing the problem of explosives but also ensuring safe living, agriculture, and biodiversity for future generations.

The main goal, according to her, is to turn affected lands into thriving ecosystems and sustainable communities.

The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, appointed President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, said in a video address at the conference that, in line with the goals of COP29, Azerbaijan aims to integrate climate resilience into its demining and reconstruction efforts.

He pointed out that the goal is to create a green energy zone in the liberated territories.

According to him, by restoring ecosystems and applying sustainable development practices, Azerbaijan aims to turn these lands into a green zone.

As part of the conference, which is directly connected to the declaration of 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan and the COP29 event, a tree-planting ceremony was held in Aghali village under the slogan "Let's Unite for a Safe and Green Future".

The conference is currently ongoing, with discussions and conversations dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to the mine problem and promoting environmental protection for a safer future.

The event will finish its work on May 31.

