Competition held in tank units [VIDEO]

23 April 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan for the current year, Azerbaijan Army's tank units hold a competition, Azernews reports.

During the competition, the physical fitness state of the personnel was tested, the standards for the assembly and disassembly of the standard weapons of armored vehicles and other standards within established time were handed over.

The competition is focused on developing the individual skills of servicemen and improving their combat capabilities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz