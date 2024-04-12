Weapons and over 3 kg of marijuana found in Khankendi

12 April 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

On April 11, weapons and ammunition and more than 3 kilograms of marijuana were discovered in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to information, as a result of the measures taken by the police officers, 1 automatic weapon, 1 rifle, 4 lighters, 16 cartridge combs, 850 cartridges of various calibers and other ammunition were found from the territory of Khankendi city, as well as more than 3 kilograms of marijuana from one of the residential apartments. was discovered and taken away.

---

