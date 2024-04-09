Azerbaijani Air Force’s military pilots conduct training flights [VIDEO]

9 April 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Training flights were conducted with the Azerbaijani Air Force’s helicopter units in accordance with the combat training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, prior to the flights, military personnel’s theoretical knowledge was checked, and military pilots were informed about safety rules.

"Helicopters carried out flights from base airfields along the designated routes and accomplished the tasks on takeoff and landing, conducting aerial reconnaissance, as well as other activities in the daylight hours and at night.

The tasks assigned at the exercise in order to increase the combat training and improve the practical skills of the crew were successfully fulfilled," added the ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz