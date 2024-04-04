Azerbaijan is important strategic partner and reliable ally, Russian Embassy

4 April 2024 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner, friendly neighbour, and reliable ally of Russia, Azernews reports, citing the information released by the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

The diplomatic representation noted that the relations between the two countries are based on the principles of legal equality and good neighbourliness, as well as centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual respect.

"The development of mutual relations between the states contributes to the strengthening of stability and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region. Political dialogue is actively developing at the highest level, at the level of foreign policy departments, heads of key institutions, as well as at the level of parliament."

"Trade and economic cooperation is developing successfully. In 2023, bilateral trade turnover increased by 17.5 percent. Russia remains one of the leading commercial and economic partners of Azerbaijan. Various investment projects are being implemented in Baku with the participation of Moscow. Relations between entrepreneurs of the two countries are expanding, including through small and medium-sized businesses. An important element of bilateral cooperation is the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation", the information stated.

The embassy also emphasised that there is mutual interest in the further development of the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance.

