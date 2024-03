28 March 2024 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Hand grenades were found in Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Internal Affairs.

Thus, 14 pieces of F-1 hand grenades and explosive heads were discovered in the area of ​​Gozlu village of the district by the actions carried out by the employees of the Kalbajar District Police Department.

Explosive ammunition was taken from the area for security purposes.

