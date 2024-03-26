Euronews publishes article regarding XI Global Baku Forum

26 March 2024 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

The XI Global Baku Forum has attracted the attention of major figures in world politics, a published article in Euronews said, Azernews reports.

The article mentions that current and former leaders met on the platform of the Global Baku Forum based on the principles of solidarity, equality, and inclusiveness to exchange views and find solutions to global problems.

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed more than four current and 40 former presidents and prime ministers at the opening of the event.

Euronews notes that the theme of the forum, "Fixing a Fractured World," highlights the need to modernize outdated institutions and global governance. Artificial intelligence, innovation, and global health were also discussed.

Forum participants discussed global conflicts and called for cooperation and dialog, especially in light of the situation in Ukraine. Former President of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet, mentioned the need to adapt to the changes that have occurred over the past 70 years.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum, held under the patronage of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic with the organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, brought together representatives of more than 70 countries and influential international organizations, including more than 350 guests.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz