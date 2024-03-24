Armenian rebel arrested while trespassing on Azerbaijan's village

24 March 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

A member of the "Battle Brotherhood" illegal association, Avetis Avetisyan, who was operating in the Armenian-occupied villages of Gazakh region, was arrested.

Azernews reports, citing the local media outlets that the abovementioned association released information about this.

It is also believed that Hrant Der-Abrahamyan, another member of the association, was also detained.

It was announced that A. Avetisyan was arrested in the morning of March 24. The association noted that they tried to prevent the transfer of the occupied villages of Gazakh to Azerbaijan, but the government of Armenia opposed them.

According to information, the "Battle Brotherhood" calls people to war in order not to hand over the villages, and plans to cause sabotage against the Azerbaijani army during the implementation of the demarcation process on the Tavush-Kazakh border. They announced that they are preparing to enter Yukhari Eskipara and Baganis-Ayrim villages of Gazakh today. Yerevan has been aware of the association's subversive plans and public calls for some time. For this reason, the government tries to neutralize the combination in order to prevent sabotage and to hand over the villages without problems.

Several members of the "Battle Brotherhood" have already been warned by Armenian law enforcement agencies.

Besides, arrested A. Avetisyan and Hrant Der-Abrahamyan were the main members of the association.

