Azerbaijani citizens commemorate victims of Moscow terror attack outside Russian Embassy in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

23 March 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani citizens are visiting the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Baku to commemorate those who were killed in a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Moscow, Azernews reports.

The citizens lay flowers in front of the embassy and pray for the souls of the dead.

An online book of condolences has been opened by the embassy.

Due to the tragedy, the national flag of the Russian Federation was lowered to half-mast at the embassy.

The death toll in a terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow has risen to 115.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz