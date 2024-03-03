Next meeting of Presidium of Bar Association held

3 March 2024 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The next meeting of the Presidium of the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARVK) was held.

According to Azernews, the Chairman of the Collegium, Anar Bagirov, who spoke at the meeting, informed about the current activities of the Presidium.

Then, at the meeting, an award was presented to Rustamova Natavan Famil, who was awarded the "Progress" medal for her services in the development of the legal profession by the Decree of the Honorable Mr. President Ilham Aliyev dated December 28, 2023. The chairman congratulated the lawyer who was awarded the state award and wished him success in his future activities. Natavan Rustamov expressed his immense gratitude to the head of state for the high price given to his work and the trust shown.

Also, at the meeting, reports were heard about the work done and the progress of the work related to the repair of the administrative building located in the city of Ganja. It has been brought to attention that the building's repair work is ongoing, and it is planned to be completed and handed over in the summer of this year.

At the same time, the issue of approving the new edition of the "Rules for procurement by the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was discussed and a corresponding decision was made.

In addition, there was a presentation of the work carried out in the field of electronic services by the "Electronic Lawyer" Committee. It was noted that the "Electronic Attorney's Warrant", which was successfully completed as a pilot project in 5 Lawyer's Offices, will be able to access the "Electronic Attorney's Office" in the coming days through the "Electronic Attorney's Office". With the help of this system, lawyers will save time, they will be able to obtain a warrant of attorney without going to the administrative building of lawyers' organizations.

Later, for his contributions to the social activities of ARVK, he was awarded the title of "Honorary Doctor of Law" of Fariz Mammadov Bar Association, the head of the Bar Association No. 12, the head of the Bar Association No. 12, the head of the "HGNS Counselor" Bar Association, the chairman of the "Electronic Advocacy" Committee. and Ilham Huseynov, a member of that Committee, were awarded the "Decree of Honor".

At the meeting, the request of Amir Aliyev, the rector of the Academy of the Bar Association, to provide financial support for the winter camp project called "We are the lawyers of the future" was considered, and a positive decision was taken by the Presidium.

In the continuation of the meeting, relevant decisions were made considering the transfer of some lawyers to other legal institutions, the termination of legal practice by lawyers and the termination of legal practice, as well as the requests of lawyers for financial assistance.

Also, opinions of the Lawyers' Disciplinary Commission were reviewed at the meeting and relevant decisions were made by the Presidium.

In the end, other important issues related to the activity of the College were considered.

