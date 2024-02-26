President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation meets with Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

26 February 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundations Aktoty Raimkulova met with the Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, Azernews reports, citing.

At the meeting, the existing ties of cooperation between the Foundation and Kazakhstan, the founding country of the organization, were emphasized. The parties discussed the directions of the Foundation's activities in the current and next year in the field of protection and popularization of the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on the implementation of the "Turkic Cultural Heritage Convention" entrusted to the Foundation within the framework of the strategic program "Turkic World Vision-2040". The creation of the Foundation's Council, as well as the preparatory work carried out for the Meeting of the Council with the participation of the Ministers of Culture of the organization's member countries, was emphasized.

Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, stressing the significance for the Turkic world of the Convention prepared by the Foundation, expressed confidence in providing the necessary support for cooperation in this area. She also highly appreciated the organization's efforts to establish the Foundation's Council and confirmed participation in the Council Meeting, which is planned to be held in March this year.

The meeting continued with the discussion of further prospects for cooperation between the Foundation and Kazakhstan and issues of mutual interest.

