Armenian authorities should ban activities of relics of past on their territory - WAC

20 February 2024 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Western Azerbaijan Community released a statement about the meeting of the so-called "members" of the so-called "parliament" with Vardan Oskanian, as well as the information disseminated in the Armenian press about ridiculous ideas such as "Garabagh conflict is not solved", Azernews reports, citing Community.

The Community's statement reads:

"The Armenian authorities, which consider the views of the Western Azerbaijan Community on the preservation of cultural heritage as an encroachment on its sovereignty, should ban, on its territory, the activities of still striving for "self-determination" relics of the past that threaten Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

"All this demonstrates once again that Garabagh Armenians have not learned any lessons from what happened over the past 35 years and that they are being used by dreamers and chauvinists. It also shows, to put it mildly, the insincerity of the Armenian authorities, who constantly lie about peace," the statement said.



