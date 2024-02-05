Heads of CECs of several countries arrive in Azerbaijan regarding elections

5 February 2024 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Chairmen of Central Election Commissions of a number of countries have arrived in Azerbaijan in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections to be held on February 7, Azernews reports.

They include CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev and Head of CIS Secretariat Sergey Burutin, Montenegro CEC Chairman Nikola Mugosa, OEC Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs Yusef Aldobei and Head of Election Observation Department of OEC Secretariat Shakir Mahmud Bandar, Georgian CEC Chairman Giorgi Kalandarishvili and several members, Kazakhstan CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov and a number of representatives, members of CEC of Ukraine and CEC of Maldives, representatives of CIS Parliamentary Assembly.

It should be noted that they are expected to meet with a number of election officials.

