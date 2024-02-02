Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss preparatory process for COP29

2 February 2024 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, has met with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, the Managing Director, Climate Strategy and Delivery at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Azernews reports.

Minister Jabbarov hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, emphasising the country`s commitment to developing relations with the bank. He also pointed out that Azerbaijan’s collaborative projects with EBRD accelerate the implementation of advanced practices, modern technologies, and innovations for the country’s sustainable development. The economy minister also noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) provides momentum for the development of cooperation with EBRD in the field of global climate strategy.

Members of the EBRD delegation expressed their interest in continuing the fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan. They also expressed EBRD’s support for projects focused on the green energy transition and the increased utilisation of renewable energy sources implemented in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also included discussions on the preparatory process for the COP29 Conference, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan, establishing dialogue with international organizations, and implementing effective regulations to ensure energy efficiency.

