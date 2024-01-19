Azerbaijani FM meets with Angolan Foreign Minister [PHOTOS]

19 January 2024 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Angola Tete Antonio within the framework of his visit to the Republic of Uganda to participate in the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry reported that at the meeting it was noted that cooperation with the countries of the African continent, including Angola, is one of the most important vectors in Azerbaijan's foreign policy, and favorable opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Angola in political, economic, educational, humanitarian, trade and energy spheres were noted.

In this connection, it was noted the usefulness of expanding the legal-contractual base between the two countries and holding consultations between foreign policy structures.

Azerbaijani-Angolan cooperation based on mutual support within the UN, Non-Aligned Movement and other multilateral cooperation platforms was noted with satisfaction.

The sides exchanged views on the history and prospects of successful cooperation between the two countries in the humanitarian sphere, especially in the field of education and training of specialists in various professional fields.

Participation of Angolan students in the scholarship programs for the citizens of the Non-Aligned Movement member states by Azerbaijan was noted with satisfaction.

It was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in our country this year is important for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

