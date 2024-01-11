Baku Court of Grave Crimes receives criminal case against foreign nationals

11 January 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

A criminal case against foreign nationals Yazdan Shenas Khales Hossein Ramezanali and Javidankhelan Ehsan Hossein, the preliminary investigation of which has been completed by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been submitted to the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, Azernews reports.

Judicial consideration of the criminal case was transferred to Judge Novruz Karimov.

The date of the preparatory session of the court is set for January 17.

The above-mentioned citizens are accused of preparing a terrorist act in Baku city during a regular visit of a foreign official to Azerbaijan. These persons were detained on May 31, 2023, as a result of operational measures conducted by the State Security Service, brought to responsibility under Articles 28, 277 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Article 277 of the Criminal Code provides for a penalty of deprivation of liberty for a term of fourteen to twenty years or life imprisonment.

