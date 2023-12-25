Georgian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

25 December 2023 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I would like to extend to you my heartfelt and warmest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. On this celebratory day, I would like to wish you good health and success in service to your country.

Good neighbourly relations and partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have been developing for decades and your personal contribution to strengthening the strong bond and friendship between our two countries is of special importance.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and take this opportunity to wish you and the friendly Azerbaijani people a happy New Year, peace, health, and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Salome Zourabichvili

President of Georgia"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz