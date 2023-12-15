Azerbaijani delegation participates in discussions within Eurasian Week 2023

15 December 2023 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

The Economy Ministry hosted the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) conference "Eurasia by 2023" in Paris, the capital of France, and panel discussions were organised within the week, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov at the panel sessions "Resilience and Recovery: Overcoming the Shocks of War and Pandemic", "Connecting Eurasia: Trade and Transport".

The event, which was also attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, said the country's economy is continuously developing and diversifying, the business environment is further improving, the digital transformation and innovation of the economy as a result of the institutional reforms undertaken by the Azerbaijani government against a challenging global economic backdrop, multilateral business support mechanisms, mega transport and energy projects.

The panel sessions discussed the large-scale reconstruction and construction works being carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and emphasised that the area has been declared a "green" energy zone by the head of state.

The OECD Competitiveness Programme Steering Committee meeting held during Eurasia Week 2023 featured discussions on resilience and recovery to overcome pandemic and military shocks, business environment and reforms in Eurasia, low carbon transition, strategic framework for sustainable infrastructure, and other topics.

The event highlighted the effective cooperation of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development with Azerbaijan. Referring to Azerbaijan's decision to hold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), gratitude was expressed to the countries that supported Azerbaijan and members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development were invited to actively participate in the event.

It was noted that "Eurasia Week" is a high-level event organized annually within the framework of the Eurasia Competitiveness Programme of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. At the event, common problems of the Eurasian region are discussed and best practices are exchanged.

