Azerkosmos employees spoke at panel discussion at COP28 event

11 December 2023 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Space Agency of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (Azercosmos) is participating in the 28th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the National Pavilion of Azerbaijan, which is taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports.

Azercosmos employees held a panel discussion on the role of space monitoring activities in combating climate change in Azerbaijan.

Heads of ESRI USA, Bayanat UAE, and Geospatial Insight UK companies working in the field of geographic information were guests at the session "From Space to Earth: data-based decision-making in the era of climate change" and representatives participated.

The session also discussed the use of space data, strategies, and the role of international cooperation in this field.

COP28 is attended by more than 97,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries. The main agenda of the event included reducing the negative impacts of climate change and strengthening the climate.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz