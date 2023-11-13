British Embassy in Azerbaijan honors memory of fallen in world wars [PHOTOS]

13 November 2023 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

The British Embassy in Azerbaijan has marked Remembrance Sunday, a day of remembrance for all those who fell during the two world wars and subsequent conflicts. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, wrote about it on his page on the social network "X", Azernews reports.

We mark Remembrance Sunday every year to remember all of those who have lost their lives or been injured as a result of conflict.



The 🇬🇧 community in Baku, representatives of diplomatic missions, and MOD attended the ceremony to lay wreaths and observe a two minute silence. pic.twitter.com/DyzW7MtbKv — FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) November 13, 2023

"Every year, we mark this day to honour all those killed or injured as a result of conflicts and wars. The British community in Baku, representatives of diplomatic missions, and the Ministry of Defence took part in the wreath-laying ceremony and honoured the memory of the dead with two minutes of silence," the diplomat wrote.

