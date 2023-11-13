Azernews.Az

Monday November 13 2023

British Embassy in Azerbaijan honors memory of fallen in world wars [PHOTOS]

13 November 2023 12:41 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
The British Embassy in Azerbaijan has marked Remembrance Sunday, a day of remembrance for all those who fell during the two world wars and subsequent conflicts. The UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, wrote about it on his page on the social network "X", Azernews reports.

"Every year, we mark this day to honour all those killed or injured as a result of conflicts and wars. The British community in Baku, representatives of diplomatic missions, and the Ministry of Defence took part in the wreath-laying ceremony and honoured the memory of the dead with two minutes of silence," the diplomat wrote.

