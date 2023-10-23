Indicative signs are being installed in Khankendi

23 October 2023 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

To assess the water resources in the liberated territories, 11 automated hydrological stations were installed on the rivers Araz, Basitchay, Okhchuchay, Khyakarychay, Bargyushadchay, Zabukhchay, Tutgunchay, Terterchay, Kondelenchay, Guruchay, Azernews reports.

The head of the Working Group on Environmental Issues, Deputy Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Vugar Kerimov noted that the gathered information will be sent the National Hydrometeorological Center.

He added that automated weather stations have been installed and put into operation in Shusha, Agdam, Fizuli, Kalbajar, and Zangilan regions.

“To identify radiation nuclides in water and soil, within the framework of cooperation with the IAEA, four automated radioecological stations were installed in the Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin regions, from which online information is received and analyzed on the central server,” the deputy minister added.

According to him, in 9 districts, including Khankendi, temporary landfills for solid household waste have been identified, and road signs have been installed.

