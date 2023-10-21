Another courtyard opening takes place as part of Our Yard project [PHOTOS]

21 October 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Another courtyard within the "Our Yard" project was opened with Leyla Aliyeva's participation. On 20 October, another renovated courtyard was handed over to residents within the "Our Yard" project of the IDEA Public Association aimed at improving courtyards in need of repair, Azernews reports.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Association, took part in the opening of the courtyard and in the mass tree planting action held as part of the event.

The renovated yard covers multi-storey buildings located at 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21 Hamza Babashev Street, Binagadi district, where 3000 people live.

The main goal of the project "Our Yard" is to ensure environmental cleanliness and improvement of yards, restoration of greenery that forms the basis of the city's ecology, formation of a healthy lifestyle, creation of safe and comfortable living conditions for citizens.

In the next landscaped yard conditions for convenient movement of people with disabilities have been created, for the purpose of physical development of children of different ages, effective organisation of leisure time for young people and awakening their interest in systematic sports activities, a mini-football stadium with artificial turf, a chess ground, various sports facilities and playgrounds have been built on the territory. Four arbours, numerous benches, waste containers, birdhouses and cat houses were also built on the territory.

Taking into account the wishes of the residents, new lampposts, surveillance cameras were installed in the courtyard, the facades and blocks of buildings were completely renovated, asphalt pavement and roofs were renewed, and the electricity supply system was reconstructed.

Along with the restoration of the existing green spaces in the yard, 350 different trees and 3,750 shrubs were planted, and a green belt was created on the territory of 3,000 square metres. In addition, "green fences" were created by planting densely growing common stone ivy and other climbing plants that can effectively reduce air pollution around the perimeter of the courtyard.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz