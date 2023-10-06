Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to take part in meeting in Brussels at end of October

6 October 2023 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

European Council President Charles Michel said that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to take part in a meeting in Brussels at the end of October. Council announced this before the start of the informal EU summit in Granada.

Charles Michel noted that he decided to invite both leaders to Brussels at the end of October, and both leaders agreed to take part in this meeting, Azernews reports.

He stressed the determination to do huge work towards the normalization of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The day before, the head of the European Council, as well as the leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Granada. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not participate in the meeting. Following the negotiations, Michel announced that he would invite the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to a tripartite meeting in Brussels at the end of October.

---

