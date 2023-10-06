Highway bridge between Azerbaijan and Iran breaks ground in Zangilan [PHOTOS]

6 October 2023 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

The foundation-laying ceremony of a highway bridge, customs and border infrastructure has today been held in the vicinity of the Aghband settlement of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district as part of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed on March 11, 2022.

Co-chairs of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash attended the ceremony.

The co-chairs were provided by detailed information about the construction plans of the highway bridge to be built over the Araz River, as well as the state border checkpoints to be created in the area.

---

