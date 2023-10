5 October 2023 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated August 7, 2015, No. 575 "On approval of the issue, volume, term, and payment conditions of loans subject to issue by the "Agrarkredit" Closed Joint Stock Company non-bank credit organization" under the state guarantee".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz