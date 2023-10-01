Azerbaijani MP: IAC returns to South Caucasus region after half a century

1 October 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

"The International Astronautical Congress is returning to the South Caucasus region after half a century," chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said during the 13th IAF international session.

"Let me say that this is a very rational choice. A rational choice because it is a return to traditions, here in Baku, 50 years ago, in 1973, the 24th congress was held on the initiative of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev. This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the great leader and honor his memory. Now our country is hosting the biggest space event - the 74th International Astronautical Congress in 2023. This means that the International Astronautical Congress is returning to our region after half a century. Both in terms of content and number of participants, this congress is more representative than all previous ones," he said.

Speaking about the services of the well-known Azerbaijani scientist Nasreddin Tusi in the field of astronautics, the chairman of the committee expressed his confidence that the event will contribute to the field of space.

He added that Azerbaijan is negotiating with many countries of the world for cooperation in the field of space. The country is a supporter of peace and cooperation as one of the stable countries.

Notably, the International Congress of the International Astronautical Federation for Ministers and Members of Parliament (MMoP) has been organized since 2009.

The 13th meeting is being held on the eve of the 74th Baku International Astronautical Congress scheduled for October 2-6.

The International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan was held for the first time in 1973 on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology". Baku became the first city in the South Caucasus region where this event was organized.

In 2019, Azerbaijan's capital won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, DC.

Organized by Azercosmos, the 74th International Astronautical Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance" will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.

