Azerbaijani scientists to take part in 74th International Astronautical Congress in Baku [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijani scientists living in foreign countries will take part in the 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku on 2-6 October, Azernews reports, citing Diaspora.

Diaspora noted that the participants are the head of the hydrogen energy group at the Solar Energy Centre from the University of Central California. Dr. Nazim, professor of Istanbul Trade University Abdullah Sofiyev, the famous scientist in the field of mechanics and aerospace engineering Chingiz Hajiyev, professor of the Faculty of Aeronautics and Astronautics of Istanbul Technical University Esmira Bayramova, and so on.

They were selected according to the list submitted by the State Committee for Diaspora Relations. Regular contact with the scientists has been established, and the scientific articles presented by them gave Azerbaijanis the right to speak at the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan won the right to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2023. It is of great symbolic significance that 50 years ago Azerbaijan again hosted the International Astronautical Congress held in Baku in 1973 under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

IAC 2023 will provide an opportunity for the international space community to come together and explore the latest developments in the field of space. The theme of the event is “Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance” and will offer a unique platform to establish strong collaborations and reach a diverse international audience.

The IAC 2023 will also be a chance for guests and participants to experience the culture and hospitality of Azerbaijan. The nation has put in comprehensive and consistent efforts to deliver the best IAC experience for the participants and the guests of the country. A variety of state authorities, government bodies, and other institutions have contributed to the process.

This will be the second time that Azerbaijan has hosted the IAC, the first being in 1973. This edition of IAC is coupled with unique exposure to an emerging market, first-hand experience of the unmatched Azerbaijani hospitality, genuine cultural immersion, and the diverse charms of this beautiful country.

