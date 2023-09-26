Azerbaijani President's Administration issues statement on providing humanitarian aid to people in Khankendi

26 September 2023 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President's Administration issued a statement on providing humanitarian aid to the people of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

The statement reads:

“In accordance with the request made by the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, 4 trucks with a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products and bedding for 500 people, as well as to provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with burn-treating medical supplies, dressing supplies, gloves, pharmaceutical products for 200 people have been dispatched via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26.”

