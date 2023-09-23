Azerbaijan sets working group to tackle social & humanitarian issues in Garabagh

23 September 2023 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a working group led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev was established to address social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructure issues in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

The working group shall operate within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing the issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The composition of the working group includes the Ministries of Economy, Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, Health, Science and Education, "Azerenergy" OJSC, "Azerishiq" OJSC, "Azerigas" Production Union, State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and other relevant institutions.

The following measures have been taken by the Working Group since September 20, 2023:

• On September 22, 2023, the Ministry of Emergency sent 2 trucks containing 40 tons of food and sanitary products and 2 trucks full of bread for Armenian residents via the operating Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road;

• Tent camps for 1000 people were set up in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Kalbajar by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in order to provide Armenian residents with first aid and food. Police, military personnel and civilian workers are providing first aid and appropriate support on the ground to Armenian residents;

• Following a request the representatives of Armenian residents made at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, fuel and lubricants will be provided, first of all to kindergartens, emergency medical aid and firefighting services.

• The passage of food and daily necessities is being ensured via the Lachin-Khankendi road for the use of the personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as for delivery to the civilian population through the peacekeepers;

• The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) shall facilitate the transportation of food, medicines and baby food via the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, and the dispatch of additional staff from the organization's Baku and Geneva offices to the sub-office in Khankendi;

• Based on ICRC's request, the necessary opportunities shall be created for the evacuation of persons in need of medical assistance to Armenia.

