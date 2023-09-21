Ombudswoman informs UN representative on Armenian terrorist attacks against civilians

21 September 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, met with the chief adviser to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in the South Caucasus, Vladimir Shkolnikov, Azernews reports.

As Azertaj was told by the Ombudsman's Office, during the meeting, Sabina Aliyeva informed the chief adviser in detail about the work done in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms and the reforms carried out. She brought to the attention of her interlocutor that she attaches great importance to close cooperation and exchange of experience with international human rights organizations and ombudsmen of foreign countries.

Stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation with the UN and its specialized structures, the Ombudswoman noted that parallel reports are provided to treaty bodies.

Vladimir Shkolnikov was also informed about the armed provocations and terrorist actions of Armenia aimed against the civilian population in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, and about local anti-terrorism measures taken to prevent such crimes, which claimed the lives of many innocent people and created a threat to peace and security in the region, as well as the protection of people's rights and freedoms. The Ombudsman noted that special attention is paid to the safety and protection of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin living in Garabagh.

Sabina Aliyeva also spoke about the mine terror that Armenia unleashed on the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, adding that more than 300 civilians and military personnel became victims of mine explosions.

The Ombudswoman especially emphasized that Armenia has not yet provided Azerbaijan with accurate maps of minefields and the ongoing mine threat creates serious obstacles to construction and restoration work in the region and the return of former internally displaced persons. She also spoke about Azerbaijanis who went missing during the years of occupation.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the UN and the ombudsman institution.

