Binali Yildirim congratulates Azerbaijan

First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party, former Prime Minister of Turkiye, Binali Yildirim congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from occupation, Azernews reports.

He wrote about this on the social network X.

Can Azerbaycan’ın başkenti Bakü’nün işgalinden kurtuluşunun 105. yıl dönümü kutlu olsun. 🇹🇷🇦🇿 — Binali Yıldırım (@BY) September 15, 2023

“Congratulations on the 105th anniversary of the liberation of the capital of Azerbaijan, the beautiful city of Baku, from occupation,” the publication says.

Let us note that today marks 105 years since the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik forces. On September 15, 1918, Azerbaijani and Turkish soldiers, having liberated the city from the Bolshevik-Dashnak junta, wrote a glorious page in the history of our country.

