Convoy with 40 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Baku waiting on Aghdam-Khankandi road [PHOTO]

30 August 2023 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

A convoy with 40 tons of humanitarian aid sent from Baku by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society for the needs of the Armenians living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan has been waiting on the Aghdam-Khankandi road throughout the day, Azernews reports, citing Society.

Since yesterday, a column of two trucks with 40 tons of flour products has been on the Aghdam-Khankandi road near the post of Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan.

Employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, and volunteers spent the night and rested in tents set up on the territory.

In connection with the delivery of humanitarian aid to Khankandi, employees of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society held talks with Russian peacekeepers and are waiting for a response from them.

Jeyhun Mirzayev, general secretary of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, said that discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are ongoing to create conditions for the delivery of the humanitarian cargo to Khankendi: "Discussions are underway now. We said that the issue would not be resolved this evening, and they asked us for time. We once again conveyed our humanitarian goal and mission to the command of the Russian peacekeepers. They said that if there is any change in the situation, we will be informed."

This once again proves that Armenia and the notorious regime created and supported by it in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan purposefully created artificial obstacles to the use of the Aghdam-Khankandi road.

