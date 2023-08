24 August 2023 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Azernews reports.

The ministers have held bilateral and expanded meetings.

During the talks, the sides discussed the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the situation in the region.

