Armenians perform another show at Azerbaijan Consulate General's office in Los Angeles

14 August 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

The protest, staged with fabricated claims, has been organized by the Armenian community in Los Angeles, Azernews reports.

Protesters are chanting absurd slogans like opening the Lachin road and calling for Armenians living in Garabagh to be removed from the “blockade”.

They have blocked the entrance to the Consulate building and have set up tents.

Note that the government of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the Lachin Road is open for humanitarian purposes. The free crossing conditions of the Armenian population living in Azerbaijan's Garabah in both directions from the Lachin border checkpoint with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross proves this once again.

Recently, on 9 August, hundreds of people from the Armenian community blocked the eastbound lane of the 134 motorway in Glendale, California, to express support for the Armenians of so-called Artsakh and to protest Azerbaijan's allegedly blocked Lachin Corridor. The protesters also called on Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff to provide aid to the landlocked republic.

---

