Azerbaijan's tourism potential presented at exhibition in Pakistan [PHOTOS]

13 August 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov took part in the 1st Pakistan International Tourism Investment Exhibition, Azernews reports, citing Ambassador.

He expressed satisfaction with his participation and performance at the exhibition.

"I am happy to participate and speak at Pakistan International Tourism Investment Fair. At the fair, the audience was informed about the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, which combines rich culture, history, natural beauty, rare architectural features of East and West and is worthy of exploring," he said.

---

