First meeting of new Public Council under State Migration Service held. [PHOTOS]

13 August 2023 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Organizational issues were discussed at the first full meeting of the Council, Azernews reports, citing Migration Service.

At the event, Head of the Main Department of Migration Policy and Legal Protection Vahid Gahramanov congratulated the elected members and wished them success in their activities. He emphasized high expectations from the new composition of the Public Council and informed the participants about the cooperation of the Service with civil society institutions and the importance of the Public Council's activity.

Later, elections for the leading positions of the Public Council were held by open voting. Ramil Iskanderli, Chairman of the Public Association "Legal Analysis and Research", was elected Chairman of the Public Council at the State Migration Service. Fuad Aliyev, Chairman of the Public Association "Support for Protection of Civil Rights" and Rahila Mehdiyeva, Chairman of the Public Association "Socio-Economic and Ecological Development" were elected as deputy chairmen of the Public Council. Mehsati Huseynova, Chairperson of Youth Contribution Public Association, was elected Secretary of the Council.

During the event, the members of the Public Council exchanged views on their future activities and made relevant proposals.

---

